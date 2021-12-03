Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched a scheme called Midcap 150 index fund, which will invest in the Nifty midcap 150 index.

The new fund, which opened Friday and closes on December 17, aims to provide returns that closely correspond to the total return of Nifty Midcap 150 index, subject to tracking errors.

Nifty Midcap index has consistently outperformed Nifty 50 and Nifty smallcap 250 over the last decade. It has provided better returns than the Nifty 50 in seven of the last 10 calendar years.

**** *PNB Housing appoints Amit Singh as HR head

PNB Housing Finance on Friday said it has appointed Amit Singh as the chief people officer.

He will lead the HR function, which includes learning & development and talent acquisition.

It also includes talent management and development, coaching, capability building, performance and reward strategy, the company said.

