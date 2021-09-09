Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) The Tata Trusts-seeded India Health Fund (IHF) on Thursday announced its support for OmiX Laboratories for its 'OmiX iAMP platform' which is dedicated for detecting Covid-19, TB, Influenza.

IHF will support OmiX Laboratories towards manufacturing of devices, clinical validation and enable linkages, and support for regulatory approval, certifications, as per an official statement.

Also Read | World EV Day 2021: Top 4 Electric Four-Wheelers That You Can Buy in India.

* * * * * *

British High Commissioner meets Maha CM

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 58% Adult Population Got Least One Dose, 18% Got Both, Says Centre.

*British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Thursday wrapped up a two-day visit to the financial capital during which he met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also businesspersons.

The visiting diplomat had meetings with leading businesses with UK links such as Tatas, Mahindras and Piramals, a statement said. PTI AA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)