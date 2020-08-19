Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Global hospitality company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Wednesday said it has signed a management agreement with Riteway and Medha Projects to open a Holiday Inn Resort in Karnataka.

Located 6 kilometres from the main Bengaluru and Mangalore highway, Holiday Inn Resort Sakleshpur Western Ghats will offer 126 rooms and is expected to open its doors to guests in the first quarter of 2023, IHG said in a statement.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Flipkart; India Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications.

This is the second signing announced by IHG in India in the last three months despite the current challenging times.

“In a country driven by domestic tourism, our Holiday Inn hotels and resorts are great destinations for travellers looking for activities and amenities to keep the whole family engaged and relaxed, and we are committed to expand the brand to new markets in India,” IHG Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain added.

Also Read | Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, Likely to Be Introduced as Rebranded Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C.

**** Mphasis partners with iMeta Technologies for KYC solution *IT major Mphasis on Wednesday said it has partnered with UK-based software company iMeta Technologies Ltd to deliver a new advanced solution for the onboarding/KYC (know your customer) industry.

The partnership offering will focus primarily on the UK and Europe region, a statement said.

The solution covers the whole KYC lifecycle - from the collection of information through a Customer Identification Program (CIP), to risk assessment -- known as Customer Due Diligence (CDD), through to the final steps where Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) is initiated and contract terms are modified according to the risk, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)