New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) JK Paper President and Director A S Mehta and Naini Papers Managing Director Pawan Agarwal have been elected as the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association's (IPMA) president and vice-president, respectively.

Both were elected in the 22th AGM of the national apex body for the paper industry in India, IPMA said in a statement.

In the annual general meeting (AGM), the IPMA Awards for 2019-20 were also announced.

The IPMA Paper Mill of the Year Award has been bagged by Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd, Erode.

The IPMA Award for Energy Conservation has been won by ITC Ltd (PSPD), Bhadrachalam, and Environment Award has been conferred on Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Kagithapuram.

Bank of Maharashtra launches banking services on WhatsApp

* State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has launched its banking services on WhatsApp, through which customers can check their balances, statements and know cheque book status, among others.

The WhatsApp banking service can be availed by bank customers as well as non-customers. To activate the banking facility on WhatsApp, one needs to save WhatsApp number 7066036640 of BoM in the phone book, the Pune-based lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank would offering services such as balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status inquiry, cheque book request, locate branch/ ATM, opt-in, opt-out and contact us information, among others. The WhatsApp banking service is available for both Android and iPhone.

A S Rajeev, managing director and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra, said, "With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking service will offer more convenience to our customers for day-to-day banking requirements. The WhatsApp banking service will not only enhance customer experience, but also provide a seamless and personalised experience to all our customers, as well as non-customers." HRS hrs

