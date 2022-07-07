New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Anuj Kathuria as President (India).

An automotive industry veteran with 31 years of experience, Kathuria will report to company Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania and Managing Director Anshuman Singhania, the company said in a statement.

He has earlier worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. He is a post graduate in marketing and finance, and a Harvard Business School alumni as well, it added.

Raghupati Singhania said Kathuria will provide an adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory.

*** IKEA India appoints Murali Iyer as Chief Financial Officer * World's leading Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA said it has appointed Murali Iyer as the new Chief Financial Officer for its India business.

Iyer will be part of the IKEA India leadership team reporting to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), a company statement said on Wednesday.

He will lead IKEA India's CFO function with purpose towards profit, leading the finance controlling, business navigation, legal, tax, customs, and business risk & compliance teams.

Iyer has over 22 years of successful track record in financial leadership, having worked with the Volvo Group in India and Sweden in multiple roles.

*** CII certifies ABB India as 'Responsible Export Organization' * Confederation of Indian Industry - Institute of Quality (CII-IQ) awarded the 'Responsible Export Organization' compliance certificate to ABB India's Electrification Distribution Solutions (ELDS) business in April 2022.

The certification encompasses all business operations related with design, manufacture, marketing, retrofit and services of switchgear products among others, a company statement said.

This certification applies to ABB India's ELDS plants in Nashik and Vadodara, as per the statement.

"This achievement will help us strengthen and expand our presence to newer markets by making in India for the world," said Ganesh Kothawade, Senior Vice President, ABB India in the statement.

"By becoming accredited as a 'Responsible Export Organization', these certified companies like ABB India will be able to effectively establish and demonstrate their credentials on both perspectives," CII Institute of Quality Leadership said.

*** Ethos brings Jacob & Co watches to India * The country's largest luxury and premium watch retail players Ethos on Thursday said it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with the globally-renowned watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co.

The partnership will unlock access to the brand's unique collections for Ethos customers pan-India, a joint statement said.

As a watchmaker known for creating haute horlogerie pieces, Jacob & Co is revered worldwide and Ethos will now make its treasured watches accessible to the Indian market as its exclusive retailer, it added.

*** iD Fresh Food grants 7th tranche of ESOPs to employees * iD Fresh Food on Thursday announced its seventh round of Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) for 27 staff members.

"The latest tranche of ESOP is part of iD's commitment to create a minimum of 100 crorepatis (millionaires) in the next 3 years by offering them high-value shares," said a statement.

Since 2016, the company has granted around Rs 300 crore worth ESOPs to employees across functions.

iD Fresh Food has been at the forefront of offering ESOPs to employees beyond the senior management. In fact, 54 per cent of the ESOPs offered till date are to the junior management, it said.

