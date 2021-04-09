New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Friday said it has promoted nine of its assistant general managers as deputy general managers, who will now head various business roles.

The nine assistant general managers being promoted are Nagaraja Upadhyaya, Sharath Chandra Holla, Jagadeesh KS, Nagaraja Aithal, Kannan K, Gopalakrishna Samaga, Sumana Ghate, Vijayakumar P H, and Jagadeesha K R.

Now, Upadhyaya will be the national head of large and mid-corporate advances; Holla Head of Transformation Cell; Jagadeesh K S, head of Delhi region of the bank; Aithal as head of Bengaluru region; Kannan K as head of data centre of the bank at Bengaluru; Samaga as national head of MSME and new product; Ghate will be the head of Centralised Loan Sanctioning Centre (CLSC) at Mangaluru (head office).

Vijayakumar will be the head of treasury and accounts department at head office; Jagadeesha K R as head of fixed assets, physical security and financial planning at the treasury.

* Saras-3D launches stereoscopic 3D tech-based learning solution for school students

* Start-up Saras-3D on Friday said it has launched a stereoscopic 3D technology-based learning solution for school students.

The platform uses interactive visualisation, which can help students gain deeper understanding of science and mathematics, according to an official statement.

* IIFL Securities appoints N K Purohit as chief digital officer

* IIFL Securities on Friday announced the appointment of N K Purohit as its chief digital officer.

Purohit has previously worked at HDFC Bank, HDFC Securities, Angel Broking and TCS, as per an official statement. HRS hrs

