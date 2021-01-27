New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday said it has appointed Nitin Mohta as its chief investor relations officer.

Mohta was previously serving as the principal director for financial planning and analysis.

"Due to resignation of Ashok Kumar Sonthalia, chief financial officer and designated chief investor relations officer of the company with effect from the close of business hours of January 25, 2021; Nitin Mohta...has been appointed as the chief investor relations officer," LTI said in a regulatory filing.

Mohta, an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur, joined LTI in August 2016 as head (investor relations). Prior to joining LTI, Mohta was an equities analyst with Macquarie and Goldman Sachs.

* Tata Elxsi, Syntiant to provide low-power Edge AI device development for voice applications

* Tata Elxsi and Syntiant Corp, a deep learning chip technology company, on Wednesday announced a collaboration to help manufacturers design and develop low-power always-on voice applications across multiple product categories.

These product categories include smart home devices and consumer electronics, as well as industrial and automotive use cases. "The agreement between Tata Elxsi and Syntiant aims to provide end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Syntiant's deep learning Neural Decision Processors to enable low-power AI optimisation in edge devices easily," a statement said.

The companies can deliver a turnkey solution that brings low latency, highly accurate inference to near- and far-field voice applications, including speaker identification, keyword spotting, multiple wake words, event detection, and local commands recognition, it added.

* Unlu onboards Manoj Bajpayee as mentor

* Learning and entertainment platform Unlu on Wednesday said it has collaborated with actor Manoj Bajpayee, who will hold sessions on the platform on acting skills.

Unlu, founded by Vipul Agrawal, Himanshu Periwal, Anurag Dalia and Akshay Pruthi, offers B2C and B2B services which include celebrity engagements with those who have a zeal to learn.

"I'm going to share the learnings gained from my industry experience and share it in my classes. Over the years, you gain these skill sets which if someone could share can lead to upskilling of one's talent," Bajpayee said. He added that his sessions will be a mix bag of fun, learning and useful insights.

"We have been strategically offering courses in diverse fields at Unlu to be able to make skill or hobby learning easy and accessible for everyone. The process to get your class is easy and the classes are not just like any other class but have a bucket full of entertainment and unheard stories from the celebrity's life," Himanshu Periwal, co-founder of Unlu, said. PTI

* BeatO makes foray into ASEAN market with Singapore launch

* Digital health platform BeatO on Wednesday said it has made a foray into the Southeast Asian market with the launch of its operations in Singapore.

The company has partnered with Ascensia Diabetes Care to expand its presence in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market and offer comprehensive digital diabetes care and self-management to Singapore, BeatO said in a statement. The expansion comes in line with the company's objectives to cater to markets with high incidence of diabetes, it added.

"We believe the Singapore market holds tremendous potential and look forward to creating a meaningful impact on the local healthcare system," BeatO co-founder and CEO Gautam Chopra said. HRS hrs

