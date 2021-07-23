New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Mohalla Tech, the parent company of social media platforms Moj and ShareChat, on Friday said they have roped in two senior industry executives -- Ratan Singh Rathore and Neha Nagpal Chatterjee.

Ratan Singh Rathore, as Senior Director, will lead Agency Relationship nationally, while Neha Nagpal Chatterjee - as Director - will lead direct sales efforts in the East-zone, a statement said.

Previously, Rathore was the Business Head of INCA, a Group M company. Moj has over 120 million MAU (monthly active users), while ShareChat has 160 million MAUs.

* * * * Boat expands leadership team with 3 key executives *

Audio and consumer lifestyle brand Boat has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of three key senior leaders.

The company has named Ankur Sharma as its Chief Financial Officer, Shashwat Singh as Chief Information Officer, and Prashant Kamal as Head of India Manufacturing and Supply Chain, a statement said.

Shashwat Singh has over 14 years of experience and has worked with companies like Unilever, Kimberly Clark, and Asian Paints.

Ankur Sharma will lead the company's financial functions. He has more than 16 years of experience, and has worked with firms like ADA Group and Cravatex (Vans as well as Fila) in the past.

* * * * Language learning platform Instrucko raises USD 1 mn in funding *

Instrucko, a one-to-one language learning platform, on Friday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.44 crore) in seed funding led by MVK Group.

This is a follow-on from a funding round in December.

The amount raised will be further utilised for business expansion across India and the Middle East, with a core focus on providing children with access to premium content, a statement said.

Instrucko will hire leading educationists across the world, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)