PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: In the last few years, awareness about hair-related issues has increased significantly among people, especially celebrities, sports persons, and famous personalities. People no longer take hair loss and baldness lightly; instead, they promptly start looking for treatment. This is why the popularity of hair restoration treatments and hair transplants has increased considerably, particularly among celebrities. For film stars, a hair transplant is not just an aesthetic procedure; it's the best way to enhance their looks, improve their personality, boost their self-confidence, and improve their public image. Many celebrities and Bollywood stars today want to get world-class hair transplants right here in India and prefer clinics that offer luxurious and premium treatment.

Also Read | RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

Why Celebrities Choose Dr. Haror's Wellness?

Dr. Haror's Wellness, the best hair transplant clinic in Delhi, India, is at the forefront of offering world-class hair transplants with the help of the latest techniques, advanced technology, personalized plan, and expert care. Dr. Navnit Haror, founder of Dr. Haror's Wellness, is a gold medalist dermatologist and international hair transplant surgeon who has helped numerous celebrities to achieve natural, dense, and long-lasting hair.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik's Dominance Continues As BJP Secures Majority in Civic Polls, Outpaces Shiv Sena.

* Certified & experienced surgeons* Modern techniques like FUE, URHT, DHT, Bio-FUE, etc.* Advanced equipment* State-of-the-art clinic* Premium facilities* Discreet procedure* Customized treatment plan* Expert care

The list of celebrities who have had their hair transplant done is long and includes Hindi film actors, TV actors, famous comedians, etc. Here are some of our celebrity hair transplant results.

Ashmit Patel

Ashmit Patel, a popular Bollywood actor who has appeared in several popular Hindi films, including Murder, Inteha, Nazar, etc., and is also the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 4, was experiencing vertex hair loss. This was affecting his on-screen appearance, and he didn't take too much time to decide that a hair transplant could change his appearance forever. Considering his busy schedule and work commitments, Dr. Navnit performed the procedure using the unshaven hair transplant technique so that it wouldn't affect his appearance or shooting schedule.

Sudesh Berry

Sudesh Berry, a popular face across Hindi films and Television. He portrayed the role of Naib Subedar Mathura Das in the iconic 1997 film Border. He was quite stressed due to hair fall and a receding hairline. Being from an industry where physical appearance matters a lot, he decided not to delay it further and trusted the expertise and experience of Dr. Haror's Wellness for his transplant surgery. The procedure has been truly life-changing for him. His hair is looking dense and natural with a perfectly designed hairline.

Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat

Known for playing villainous roles, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat is a well-known figure in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industry. He is widely recognized for his role as Ghajini Dharmatma in the hit film Ghajini (2008). He had previously undergone a hair transplant elsewhere, which was unsuccessful. Celebrities are known for their courage, and he demonstrated this by getting a corrective hair transplant from Dr. Haror's Wellness.

Missing your old hairline?

Are you losing sleep over hair loss, thinning, or baldness? Hair transplant could be the best option for you, giving you natural, dense, and permanent hair. Book your consultation with us. We have helped many celebrities address their hair loss, and our experienced surgeons can help you tackle yours, too.

Is a celebrity hair transplant the same as a normal hair transplant?

Yes! Both a celebrity hair transplant and normal hair transplant are same. However, there are some minor changes in terms of customization, surgeon's involvement, privacy, and lifestyle. But the result of both procedures remains same.

How to choose the best hair transplant clinic in Delhi,India?

The doctor's experience, techniques used, past results, procedure cost, clinic's facilities, after surgery care & support, etc., matter the most in getting natural and permanent hair transplant results. So, keep these factors in mind while looking for the best hair transplant clinic in Delhi.

What is the unshaven hair transplant procedure?

In this technique, surgeons don't shave the donor or recipient area completely to extract and implant hair follicles. This procedure is generally preferred by those who want to maintain privacy about their surgery.

How much does a hair transplant cost in Delhi?

The average cost of a hair transplant in Delhi ranges between Rs. 60,000 - Rs. 2,00,000. The cost also depends on other factors like the surgeon's experience, the technique used, the number of grafts needed, the clinic's reputation, location, etc.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)