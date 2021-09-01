New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) moneyHOP, a UK-based company with an Indian subsidiary that provides payments and remittance solutions, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.25 million (about Rs 9.1 crore) in funding.

While the company did not disclose the names of the investors, it said the seed round was led by UK-based investors and managing directors from various multi-national investment banks.

"This infusion of funds will help moneyHOP strengthen its team at all levels, pursue aggressive growth targets, venture into the cross-border MSME ( Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) payment space, and expand its international presence. Some of the investors from the previous round held in 2020 also participated in the round," a statement said.

**** Codingal raises $1.2mn funding

*Edtech startup and coding platform for K-12 students Codingal on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.2 million in funding (about Rs 8.7 crore) in a round, led by Y Combinator, Summer Capital, Day One Syndicate, and Rebright Partners.

The seed funding round also saw participation from angel investors Nate Lipscomb (Youtube Senior Product Counsel), Ganesh Rengaswamy (Quona Capital Managing Partner), and Peter Weck (Simply Hired co-founder), a statement said.

Other key angel investors in the latest funding round include Ashish Toshniwal (Y Media Labs founder), Viral Bajaria (6Sense co-founder), Shashank Kumar (Razorpay co-founder), Karthik Ramakrishnan (Senior Leader, Alexa), and Hiro Mizhushima (Japanese actor), it added.

The edtech will utilise the proceeds to grow its community of students and coding teachers and further develop its platform for personalised learning experience.

The startup aims to add 500,000 new students to its platform in a year's time, the statement said.

**** Decimal Technologies appoints Shikha Dhillon as HR Head

*Fintech firm Decimal Technologies on Wednesday said it has appointed Shikha Dhillon as the head of Human Resources.

She will be responsible for the complete gamut of responsibilities for the people function including advocacy, advisory, and execution, and lead employee engagement, performance management, sourcing and hiring, manpower planning, and other HR initiatives, a statement said.

Dhillon has over 17 years of experience in HR and has previously worked with HT Media where she headed HR for the Radio and Entertainment Business. She has also worked with major organisations like Star TV, Nokia, Computers Sciences Corporation, and Tech Mahindra.

