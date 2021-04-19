New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) MyGlamm, the direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand, on Monday said it has appointed Bhavesh Singhal, as its Chief Growth Officer.

At MyGlamm, Singhal will be managing the company's digital growth and revenue across its direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform and third party marketplaces, through metrics like new user acquisition, social media return on investment, customer engagement and retention, a company release said.

Singhal is former head of growth and revenue of Medlife and Myntra, the release said adding he brings over 10 years of extensive experience in growth, analytics and consumer tech to the organisation. **************************************** Mahindra Treo Zor electric cargo three-wheeler crosses 1,000 sales in India

*Mahindra Electric on Monday said its cargo electric three-wheeler Treo Zor has crossed 1,000 units sales mark within six months of its launch.

Additionally, theTreo range of e-3-wheelers has crossed a sales milestone of 8,000 units and is currently being sold in over 400 districts across the country, the company said in a release.

Treo Zor as a last mile delivery EV is built on the Treo EV three-wheeler platform.

The entire Treo platform is designed and developed in the country, Mahindra Electric said.

