New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Vedanta Aluminium Park in Jharsuguda.

The park is a joint venture between Vedanta Aluminium and the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

In a statement, Vedanta Aluminium said the park will be an industrial facility where companies can set up their manufacturing units and draw hot metal (molten aluminium) from the company's smelter at Jharsuguda to manufacture their products.

"Vedanta Aluminium Park will bring more downstream players to Odisha to maximise value addition and further deepen the industrialisation in the state, " Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

***

Ethos to launch contemporary watch brand Trilobe in India * Luxury and premium watch retailers Ethos on Thursday signed an exclusive partnership deal with contemporary watch brand Trilobe.

With this partnership, Ethos Watch Boutiques will exclusively retail Trilobe across India and the selection will be available from early 2023.

The core range will include models from all Trilobe watch collections - Les Matinaux, Nuit Fantastique, Secret, and Une Folle Journée, it added.

*** IHCL inks 250th hotel in Saudi Arabia * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday signed its 250th hotel in Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).

The 205 keys hotel will be part of the Diriyah project, located in close proximity from downtown Riyadh, IHCL said in a statement.

The 300-year-old site of Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, in close proximity to the north-west of downtown Riyadh.

"Saudi Arabia is a popular travel route, especially among the Indian diaspora, and we believe that our presence in historic Diriyah will tap into the immense tourism potential of the destination," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL has five hotels in the Middle East, including two under development.

*** Anadrone Systems to invest Rs 50 crore to set up R&D centre in Odisha * Odisha-based target drone manufacturer Anadrone Systems on Thursday said it will set up a research and development centre for drones in the state at an investment of around Rs 50 crore.

The plant is expected to be operational in 6 months and aims to provide drone solutions for the domestic armed forces and export requirements, Anadrone Systems Managing Director Anant Bhalotia said in a statement.

"With this Rs 50 crore new plant, our effort is to become the leading partner to the defence forces in its test and evaluation of sophisticated weapons and systems, and to maximise indigenisation," he added.

Anadrone Systems has been manufacturing drones for a decade and their recent collaboration with the UK-based defence-tech company has enabled the manufacturer to be the force behind the validation and induction of various SAM, AAM, Radars and other weapons to the Ministry of Defence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)