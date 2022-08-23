New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Hospital chain Paras Healthcare on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Fujifilm India for sourcing medical devices.

As part of the partnership, Fujifilm India will install its medical and screening devices like X-ray imaging devices, ultrasound systems, MRI & CT, endoscopy, and specialised in-vitro diagnostics, among others, at the Paras hospitals.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hike for Central Government Employees in September? Check Update Here.

"With the coming of these advanced machines into our hospitals, the hands of our clinicians and specialists would be further strengthened in improving diagnostics as well as treatment of their patients. This in turn would improve the overall patient outcomes in a big way while also bridging the small town-big town gap in care in the country," Paras Healthcare Managing Director Dharminder Nagar said in a statement.

Fujifilm India Managing Director Koji Wada said that through the association, the company aims to provide superior technological medical facilities that can help save lives and encourage patients to become more engaged in their personal care.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12T Pro Listed on Google Play Console, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

**** Lith Pwr Mobility launches three-wheeler brand

Thane-based Lith Pwr Mobility on Tuesday said it has launched its three-wheeler brand.

The company also said it has partnered with Tork Motor and Honda Motor Company's subsidiary Honda Power Pack Energy India, which will provide its powertrains and swappable battery packs in the form of a Battery as a Service (BaaS) swapping solution for its three-wheeler.

According to Lith Pwr Mobility, Tork has developed a technology for integration for battery swapping services that enable optimal use of batteries to churn out maximum mileage and provide safety and longevity.

Tork has also been working with electric 3-wheeler Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) since 2017 and is already manufacturing and supplying powertrains to multiple companies, as per the company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)