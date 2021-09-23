Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Bengaluru-based quick service restaurant (QSR) start-up Auntie Fung's on Thursday said it has raised Rs 3.35 crore in an angel round led by India Angel Network.

The round was led by angel investors Anjali Malhotra, Ajay Rajgarhia, and Nitin Jain and from Lead Angels, Lets Venture, and Chandigarh Angels, the company said in a statement.

Auntie Fung's plans to use the majority of the freshly infused capital to open new cloud kitchens, build back-end capability around supply chain and technology, hire talent from the culinary world, and build brand awareness.

“During the new normal, we were quick to adapt to the delivery model and are looking at scaling up via cloud kitchens and delivery model for the next 12-15 months. We have adopted a cluster-based approach that helps us get rich with dividends as we further penetrate other locations in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. This fundraise will enable us to strengthen our technology backend and streamline our supply chain,” Auntie Fung's co-founder Subhradeep Bhowmik added.

* Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday said it has requested the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to initiate an investigation against American e-commerce giant Amazon under foreign corrupt practices act.

Citing a media report regarding alleged bribing of government officials in India by Amazon Inc, CAIT said "we are of an opinion" that a grave violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has taken place and such an action must be immediately investigated.

"We would like to make a representation that this alleged conduct of Amazon warrants an immediate inquiry from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice to conduct an independent and fair inquiry," it added.

On Monday, a report by Morning Context stated that Amazon has initiated an investigation against some of its legal representatives for allegedly bribing Indian government officials. Its senior corporate counsel has reportedly been sent on leave in this matter.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags 3 gold awards from ASSP-Kuwait Chapter

*L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has been bestowed with three gold awards by the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP - Kuwait Chapter) for exemplary performance in the field of Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) for projects in Kuwait.

"These awards affirm L&T's commitment to Health, Safety and Environment in the GCC region. We will strive to further improve our processes, demonstrate leadership in building HSE skills, and ensure compliance to Corporate HSE policies and the Group HSE management system," L&T's Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) Subramanian Sarma said.

