New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Online bus ticketing company redBus on Monday said it has rolled out ticket booking on its platform through WhatsApp.

redBus worked with conversational messaging platform Gupshup.io to launch the feature starting Monday, the company said in a release.

"By creating our WhatsApp chatbot, and extending our business through new and innovative channels, we are making travel planning more accessible, convenient, and personalised for our customers," Chief Business Officer of redBus Manoj Agarwala said.

Agarwala said the latest innovation underscores commitment to providing a seamless and hassle-free booking experience.

*** Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Q1 standalone net profit falls to Rs 11.83 cr * Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd has posted an 85.58 per cent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 11.83 lakh in the June quarter, dragged by higher expenses.

The company clocked a net profit of Rs 82.09 lakh in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Its total income, however, was higher at Rs 49.42 crore as against Rs 44.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses rose to Rs 49.04 crore from Rs 41.82 crore a year ago.

The company's board has approved the reappointment of K Ramakrishnan as the whole time director for a period of three years with effect from June 1, 2024, it said.

"An interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per share (2 per cent) on the 8 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 10/- each for the financial year 2023-2024," was also approved by the board, it added.

