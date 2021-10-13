New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Runaya on Wednesday said it is planning to double the capacity of its fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) rod plant at Silvassa next year. The plant has a capacity to produce 1 million kilometres of FRP rods per year, it said in a statement. "Runaya is targeting a revenue of Rs 100 crores for the FRP plant at the current full capacity and plans to double the capacity of the plant in the next year," the statement said. Runaya recently announced that its state of art plant for the manufacturing of FRP rods at Silvassa has started commercial production.

* * * * * * Mahindra Finance launches festive offers on vehicle loans

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday announced two months of special festive offers on vehicle loans.

The offer- Shubh Utsav- has been launched with immediate effect and will continue till the end of November. It is applicable across all the ranges of vehicles, from tractors, trucks, SUVs, and cars, three-wheelers to pre-owned car loans, the company said in a release.

The NBFC is offering SUV loans (Mahindra brand) at interest rates starting 7.35 per cent and will be giving up to 100 per cent funding. It is offering a 50 waiver on processing fees, the release said.

* * * * * * Samsung, UNDP to bring updated global goals app

Samsung India and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday announced to bring an updated Samsung Global Goals (SGG) app that will empower Indian Galaxy smartphone users to donate to India-specific projects.

The global goals address some of the biggest challenges faced around the world, including those related to inequality, climate and environmental degradation, and education.

The new updated app allows users to donate to projects around global goals using UPI Payments gateway, according to a joint statement.

Besides, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is the brand ambassador of Samsung's Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones, will work with Samsung India to contribute to causes through the Samsung Global Goals app, it added.

