Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has associated with NSE Academy to launch five online courses.

The courses curated by SBI are a blend of theory and operational aspects which will enable learners to have a deeper understanding of fundamentals of banking, compliance, lending norms and a host of other topics.

Also Read | RBI Likely To Keep Key Rates Unchanged in Its First MPC Meet After Budget 2022-23.

The courses are enriched with real-life case studies and scenarios, thus offering experiential learning for working professionals and learners, SBI said in the release. *** *ABHICL inks bancassurance partnership with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Aditya Birla Health Insurance announced its bancassurance partnership with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank for distribution of health insurance products through the lender's network of branches.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro & Smart TV X43 Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHICL) is the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL).

Through this alliance, the health insurer's products including protection health plans, will be available for purchase to over 2.7 million customers of the bank across 642 branches spread across the country, a release said.

*** *Wow! Momo Launches its new brand Wow! Chicken

Home-grown QSR Chain Wow! Momo Foods on Wednesday announced the launch of its 3rd QSR brand - Wow! Chicken.

The company already operates two QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) brands - Wow! Momo and Wow! China and has presence of over 425 outlets across 19 major cities.

Through Wow! Chicken, the company aims to tap into the Indian organized fried chicken industry, which is estimated to reach a valuation of Rs 5,000 crore by 2025, said Wow! Momo Foods in a statement.

The first physical outlet of Wow! Chicken was launched in Kolkata on January 26 and plans to open over 50 outlets by end of this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)