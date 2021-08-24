Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) State Bank of India Tuesday said it organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp for slum dwellers in Mumbai on August 21, 2021.

The camp organised as part of the bank's CSR (corporate social responsibility) outreach drive saw a positive response with over 1,300 individuals getting vaccinated at the HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Colaba, and Marwadi Commercial High School, Chira Bazar, Gaja Street in the city, a release said. ****************************** SBI General to service Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana in Punjab

*SBI General Insurance said it has been chosen by the Punjab government to service the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB- SSBY). As part of the scheme, in collaboration with the government, the insurer will make efforts towards expanding the health insurance coverage in the state especially to the less privileged sections, a release said.

Under this scheme, the insurer will provide cashless health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh annually to more than 40 lakh eligible families in the state.

********************* Vedanta rolls out 'Braveheart' campaign to salute unsung heroes

* Vedanta Group on Tuesday said that it is rolling out a new video featuring Meera Shenoy, change-maker and founder of Youth4Jobs, an online platform focusing on education and employment of people with special needs. The 'Bravehearts' campaign salutes the unsung heroes who went beyond their call of duty during the Covid pandemic, creating an impact through their compelling real-life stories and humanitarian efforts. "Vedanta's Bravehearts campaign is an opportunity to celebrate the 'real heroes' who have been giving hope to positively make a difference and impact members of society," Vedanta President Communications and Brand Roma Balwani said.

*************** NALCO donates saplings as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

*National Auminium Co Ltd (NALCO), a navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines has donated a large number of saplings to people residing in the periphery of its mines and refinery complex in Damanjodi, under Koraput district of Odisha. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the aluminum major is undertaking a massive plantation drive across its production units in Koraput and Angul in the State, according to an official statement. As a responsible corporate organisation, NALCO and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NALCO and NALCO Foundation donated saplings to people in villages of Kutudi, Mundagadati, Upergadati, and Talagadati in Damanjodi, Odisha.

