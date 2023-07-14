New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi along with BSE and NSE has established an Investor Service Center (ISC) at Ranchi in Jharkhand to facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against all listed entities and other registered intermediaries.

The centre will be managed by BSE, Asia's oldest exchange said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Notified For Scientist, Engineer Posts in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at vssc.gov.in, Know How To Apply Online.

This centre will facilitate resolution of investors' grievances against all listed corporate entities and other registered intermediaries in the securities market and also facilitate conducting of investor awareness programmes in the region, it added.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: ITO Intersection, Rajghat Areas Flooded Due to Rise in Water Level of River Yamuna; CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs Officials To Seek Help of Army and NDRF (Watch Video).

*** UPL SAS launches Argyle * UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions (SAS), an integrated agri-tech platform of UPL, on Friday launched a cost-effective, sustainable and innovative solution, Argyle, that is designed for soybean and cotton crops.

Argyle is an environment-friendly product that provides effective control over a wide range of pest categories, including whitefly, aphids, jassids, semilooper and girdle beetles, UPL said in a statement.

"With the introduction of Argyle, we aim to provide farmers with a cost-effective solution that not only addresses their pest control needs but also empowers them to adopt environmentally responsible practices, ultimately leading to better yields and increased profitability," UPL SAS CEO Ashish Dobhal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)