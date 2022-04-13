Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Global investment platform Stockal on Wednesday said it has raised USD 9 million (about Rs 68.5 crore) in its series A funding round.

Hashed Venture Fund (a Korean fund in Fintech and crypto space) and PEAK6 (US-based investment firm and owner of Apex Fintech) participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement.

ARC Group Ventures, Trica, 7Square, AZ Ventures, Czar Capital, Riso Capital and some of Stockal's existing investors also participated in the funding round, it added.

Stockal will utilise the funds for driving its international expansion plans to enter the Southeast Asian markets.

Last year, Stockal expanded into MENA (Middle East and North Africa) with an office in Dubai and partnerships in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.

*Singapore Tourism Board appoints Renjie Wong as Area Director for India, South Asia

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Wednesday said it has appointed Renjie Wong as Area Director for India and South Asia (Mumbai) with effect from April 1.

Wong will be based in Mumbai managing west and south India. He will work with STB's offices and representatives to oversee destination promotion and marketing efforts, according to a statement.

"We welcome Wong to our team in India. He brings with him varied experience and a global outlook, which will be key to us as we make strident advances towards tourism recovery. Pre-COVID, India was the third largest visitor source market for Singapore and the top cruise source market," STB Regional Director (India, Middle East and South Asia) GB Srithar said.

With restrictions on travellers visiting Singapore being eased with effect from this month, the country is excited to welcome back travellers from India, he added.

*** *Max Life Insurance elevates Rahul Talwar as Chief Marketing Officer

Max Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has elevated Rahul Talwar as Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

Rahul will succeed Aalok Bhan, who has left the organisation after a 10-year long association, the insurer said.

In his new role, Rahul will lead the marketing (brand, channel, customer), corporate communications and consumer insights among others.

A seasoned marketing professional with over 17 years of experience, he has worked in the FMCG sector with leading companies like PepsiCo India, Pladis India (McVitie's Biscuits) and the Aditya Birla Group.

"Rahul's sharp marketing acumen, deep consumer insights and strategic focus has strengthened the goodwill and reputation of the brand amongst the customers of the company," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Max Life Insurance Prashant Tripathy said.

