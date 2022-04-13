EXIM Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Officers on Contract (OC) for several departments. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is April 28. Candidates can apply online for EXIM Bank recruitment 2022 through the official website at eximbankindia.in. The selection of candidates will be based on application screening and shortlisting, followed by a personal interview.

EXIM Bank recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 30 vacancies, out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of OC- Compliance, OC - Information System Audit, OC – Administration 1 post. Two vacancies are for the post of OC – Rajbhasha , OC – Human Resource, OC – Research & Analysis, OC – Loan Monitoring, OC – Internal Audit, OC – Risk Management, 4 vacancies are for the post of OC – Legal, 5 vacancies are for the post of OC – Information Technology, 6 vacancies are for the post of OC – Special Situation Group.

EXIM Bank recruitment 2022 Selection process: Selection will be based on application screening and shortlisting, followed by a personal interview.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step:1 Visit the official website of EXIM Bank - eximbankindia.in and go to 'Career' Section

Step:2 Click on 'Recruitment of Officers on Contract.'

Step:3 A PDF file will open where you are required to click on '

Step:4 Click here for an application form.

Step:5 A new page will open, where you are required to enter your details and fill out the application form

EXIM Bank recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fees is ₹600 for general and OBC candidates and ₹100 for SC/ST/PWD/EWS and female candidates.

