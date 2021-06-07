Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Tata Power on Monday said 37 of its corporate customers in the financial capital have opted to switch to 100 per cent 'green power' sources like renewable energy after a regulatory nod to offer such services earlier this year.

The list of those who have made the switch include leading IT firms, banks and a consumer business group, a statement said, exhorting other customers to get in touch for making the switch.

** * * * * Ebixcash appoints S Ravi independent director *

Ebixcash on Monday announced the appointment of former chairman of BSE S Ravi as an independent director.

The company, which supplies on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, is looking at launching an initial public offering in India, a statement said.

Saraswat Bank on Monday said it is offering a pre-approved education loan starting from 8.5 per cent per annum. The product from the largest cooperative lender finances 100 per cent of the education costs and helps realize educational aspirations, an official statement said.

