New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Tech firm TCL on Monday said it has expanded into the audio category segment in the country with the launch of a range of audio products, including wired and wireless earphones and headphones.

The company plans to launch its True Wireless range of products in the Indian market soon, a statement said.

Sunil Verma, Country Manager of India Subcontinent at TCL Mobile said TCL products are known to be versatile when it comes to innovation and design.

"Keeping in mind the same strategy, we have approached the audio category and announced a range of products in the audio segment to meet the growing needs of the young Indian consumer...Features like passive noise cancellation, sweat and splash proof technology along with extensive battery life will help us hit the right chord with the millennials,” he added.

**** Housejoy partners Naturals for at-home salon services

*Tech-led home construction, maintenance and beauty services provider Housejoy on Monday said it has entered into an exclusive partnership with hair and beauty salon brand, Naturals.

Under the partnership, Housejoy and Naturals will provide salon-at-home services such as manicures, pedicure, massages, facials and haircuts for women, a statement said.

The partnership covers Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and NCR, and will be expanded into other cities as well.

Naturals has over 700 physical stores across the country.

"Naturals is renowned for its extensive range of grooming services. With them as partners, Housejoy will be able to complement its existing basket of offerings and ensure that our customers get nothing but the best," Housejoy Chief Executive Officer and founder Sanchit Gaurav said.

**** Indifi Technologies appoints Aditya Harkauli as Chief Business Officer

*MSME lending platform, Indifi Technologies on Monday said it has appointed Aditya Harkauli as its Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Harkauli will be responsible for scaling up the existing operations and driving growth through new products, customer segments and digital marketing and service initiatives, a statement said.

He brings with him over two decades of experience in BFSI. He joins from IndusInd Bank, where he served for the last five years – with his last role as the Business Head for the Corporate Solutions Group.

"At this juncture, we will be looking to cautiously scale up our existing lines of business through new partnerships and the addition of more products to our portfolio. The pace of recovery in the economy over the last two quarters has been encouraging and we are seeing a revival in the demand for credit across the MSME segments that we serve," Harkauli said.

****** Vedanta bags CSR Shining Star Award for Nand Ghar * Vedanta Ltd on Monday said that it has been conferred with the 'CSR Shining Star Award' under the category of Child Development for Nand Ghar. Nand Ghar is Vedanta Group's flagship corporate social responsibility project. The recognition was given by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in an award ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. The award recognizes Vedanta's efforts towards the holistic development and growth of children contributing towards building a stronger and healthier nation.

