Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a tie-up with Anritsu to establish an Internet of Things (IoT) experience lab at Fremont, California.

The lab aims to create a cost-effective environment for 5G IoT device manufacturers to verify device performance, as per a statement. *** Airtel Payments Bank ties up with Muthoot Finance to help customers avail gold loans * Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said its customers can now avail gold loans from Muthoot Finance courtesy a tie-up with the non-bank lender.

The company is promising to lend up to 75 per cent of the value of the pledged gold and process a loan within a minute, according to a statement.

It can be noted that payments bank are not allowed to lend by themselves and need to forge tie-ups for the same. *** Sanofi India appoints Preeti Futnani as GM for vaccines * Pharma company Sanofi India has appointed Preeti Futnani as its General Manager for vaccines.

Futnani transitions from Sanofi's Greater Gulf MCO (a cluster of six countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait) where she was the franchise head for dupixent dermatology, a statement said.

