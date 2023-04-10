New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and SOTC Travel on Monday said they have entered into a long-term pact with Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG) to tap the growing market opportunity in India.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mandai Wildlife Group under which they will drive visitations to Mandai Wildlife Reserve leveraging on India's rapid recovery and growth post pandemic, a joint statement said.

Also Read | EV Sale: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Rise Over Two-and-Half Fold to 8,46,976 Units in 2022-23.

"Singapore has always been a top destination for Indians and our partnership with Mandai Wildlife Group allows us an exciting opportunity to benefit customers with attractive products and offers," SOTC Travel President & Country Head - Holidays Daniel D'souza said.

Mandai Wildlife Group Chief of Sales & Marketing Jean Choi said Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel have been long-time partners and the memorandum would deepening the partnership, particularly with India as a key market for the group.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here's How to Check.

*** HDFC Bank to support plantation of 3 lakh trees in Mumbai * Country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday announced that it will be supporting plantation of 3 lakh trees in the financial capital.

The lender has teamed up with one of the largest landowners in the city, the Mumbai Port Authority, to plant the trees in Sewri and Reay Road in central Mumbai, as per a statement.

*** Air India collaborates with SAP for digital transformation * Enterprise application software maker SAP on Monday announced that Tata-owned carrier Air India has migrated its core Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to one of its offerings.

The migration is a critical component in the larger digital transformation of Air India, according to a statement.

*** NIFT to organise craft bazaar in Juhu * National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Monday announced that it will be organising a 'craft bazaar' in suburban Juhu.

The bazaar will be organised on Tuesday and Wednesday to support weavers and artisans from different states of the country, a statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)