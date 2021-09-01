New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday said it has appointed Abhilekh Kumar as Director of Business Development for its India and South Asia business.

In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for identifying and growing commercial relationships that serve Uber customers better and expand the company's footprint, a statement said.

“We are delighted to see Abhilekh take on this new role as Director for Business Development for India and South Asia. He has been with Uber since 2019, and has been a consistent advocate for the safety of drivers and riders, driver wellbeing, and rider experience," Uber India South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said.

**** Zaggle appoints Arundhoti Banerjee as Chief Operating Officer

*Fintech company Zaggle on Wednesday said it has appointed Arundhoti Banerjee as its Chief Operating Officer.

In her new role at Zaggle, she will be responsible for business development and growth, customer success, user experience and engagement, operations, and partnerships, a statement said.

Previously, she headed the digital cross-border payments business at Finablr. She was the founding member of B2B fintech startup LoyltyRewardz and has also worked with banks like Citi and ICICI Bank.

“The fintech industry is set on a new growth trajectory post the Covid era as more enterprises, corporates, and SMEs today realise the true power of digital transformation. Given Zaggle's current base of over 4,500 corporate customers, we are beautifully placed to provide a plethora of innovative fintech solutions to these corporations," Raj N, founder, and Chairman of Zaggle, said.

**** Udaan partners Cosco

*Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan has partnered Cosco (India), a sports and fitness products manufacturer, to offer the latter's range of 'personal care products' on its platform.

The announcement also marks Cosco's diversification into the fast-growing personal care market offering premium products at affordable prices to consumers, a statement said.

The eco-friendly personal care products from Cosco will be available across six cities – Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Vizag, and Cochin as merchandising kit (combo pack) on the udaan platform.

Cosco will leverage udaan's vast distribution network, B2B e-commerce expertise, and existing sales channel to make their products available to all major retailers and kirana stores, it said.

