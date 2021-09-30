New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Edtech major Unacademy on Thursday said it has infused USD 20 million into its group company, Relevel.

The infusion comes within four months of the launch of Relevel that has seen strong traction in user growth, hiring company partnerships, and placement rate, a statement said.

Relevel is a hiring platform that empowers job-seekers to showcase their skills through tests and get their dream job within 15 days. The platform currently has over 2.35 lakh users and a 100 per cent placement rate of users who have qualified in the tests. Relevel has on its panel 64 active companies across sectors that have interviewed candidates on the basis of the tests.

CUSMAT raises $100,000 from We Founder Circle, others

Upskilling platform CUSMAT on Thursday said it has raised USD 100,000 (about Rs 74.1 crore) in funding from We Founder Circle and others.

Venture Catalyst, Better Inc, and MapMyIndia also participated in the round, a statement said.

The company plans to utilise the fresh funds in scaling enterprise sales team, developing product training content, and developing industry-driven features for the platform, it added.

The brand has raised USD 650,000 in total till date.

Founded by Abhinav Ayan and Anirban Jyoti Chakravorty, CUSMAT is an immersive skilling and training platform and has trained a workforce of more than 30,000 pan-India.

"Through our XR Industrial Learning Platform, we have a chance to impact the Indian Industrial Productivity Index by unlocking the human capability of the 1.2 million people joining the industrial workforce across mining, infra, logistics, manufacturing, pharma amongst others,” CUSMAT co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Ayan said.

MyOperator acquires Ziffy

MyOperator, a cloud-based business phone system, on Thursday, said it has acquired cloud communications company, Ziffy for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, MyOperator aims to become the largest cloud communication solution provider for Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) by penetrating the Indian markets with access to more than 3,500 clients in tier II and III cities, a statement said.

Headquartered in Lucknow, Ziffy is a cloud-based application that offers various features, ranging from IVR and automated welcome messages to two-way SMS and call recording.

"This acquisition is a well-evaluated move that will lend us a competitive advantage in our target regions, where Ziffy has an extensive market presence and customer base. The status quo of inefficient business communication system allows us an expansive landscape to test and implement our pioneering sales and support solutions, especially in tier II and III cities that house more than 60 per cent of the SMBs," Ankit Jain, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MyOperator, said.

MyOperator, launched in 2015, supports more than 7,000 business accounts in India and overseas.

Tech Mahindra, CCoE-DSCI collaborate to drive cyber security innovation ecosystem in India

Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has collaborated with Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Data Security Council of India (CCoE-DSCI) to drive cyber security innovation ecosystem in India.

With cyber threats becoming a cause of concern in this digitally-driven environment, cybersecurity has become a mandate for organisations across sectors, Tech Mahindra Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader (the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa) Rajesh Dhuddu said.

"...with CCoE-DSCI, our aim is to further fuel the cybersecurity innovation ecosystem in India by not just providing the access to latest research, technologies and global community of experts to startups, but also by co-innovating with them to provide the most reliable, flexible, and scalable cyber security and enterprise risk management services to organisations globally,” he added.

