Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) State-run Union Bank of India on Monday announced a co-lending tie-up with Ambit Finvest aimed at serving small business borrowers.

Under co-lending a bank typically depends on a smaller financial services player's network or underwriting to help target segments.

Tata Capital expands reach to 250 branches

*Non-bank lender Tata Capital on Monday said it has expanded its reach to 250 branches, by adding 60 new locations since April 2021.

The Tata Group company said it plans to take the same to 300 by end of March 2023, as per an official statement.

Customer experience top driver for implementing AI, finds survey

*Over 80 per cent of top executives in banks, financial services firms and insurers feel enhancing customer experience is their top driver for implementing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, as per a survey carried out.

Nearly two-thirds of the 25 institutions polled by the consultancy firm PwC and industry lobby Ficci said they believe they are ahead of peers in AI implementation, as per an official statement.

