Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) State-owned lender Union Bank of India has tied up with public sector oil refiner HPCL to launch a Rupay co-branded contactless credit card.

The card has a joining fee and offers customers reward points equivalent to 4 per cent cashback on fuel spends of Rs 500 and above, and a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver at HPCL retail outlets, the company said in a statement.

*** *Waaree Energies commissions large-scale 10 MWp solar power unit in Puducherry

Solar manufacturer Waaree Energies on Friday said it has commissioned a 10 MWp solar power project in Puducherry, the first solar plant in the south Indian city.

Financed by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, the project has installed 37,920 Waaree Solar Modules and EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) has been led by Waaree Energies, a company statement said.

The plant is expected to generate 1,75,00,000 KWH of solar electricity in a year bringing down power cost and relieve the tariff burden on households and industries in the city, it said.

*** *ASCI launches a study on 'women depiction in campaigns' Advertising industry's self-regulatory body ASCI has launched a study on women depiction in campaigns, which aims to provide actionable insights that can shape the gender narratives in advertising positively.

ASCI has partnered with Futurebrands for the initiative, it said in a statement.

*** *Aye Finance to cover vaccination cost of 4,000 employees

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Fintech lender Aye Finance on Friday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost of its 4,000 employees.

Now that the government has announced the vaccination drive for citizens above the age of 45, Aye will be sponsoring it for all its employees, it said in a release.

Aye Managing Director Sanjay Sharma said, "Our COVID Apex Response Team, created in March 2020, has created a taskforce that will handhold each employee to get them and their families vaccinated speedily. This team will guide everyone on the entire vaccination process from registration to counselling."

