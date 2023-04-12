New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Wednesday said it has received accreditation for its Research and Development (R&D) laboratory by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The approval allows the company to test the performance and reliability of high efficiency solar PV modules, the Kolkata-based company said in a statement.

Also Read | OYO Joins the Cricket Fever, Launches Special Offers for Fans; Check Details.

The accreditation process for Vikram Solar's R&D laboratory located at Falta, West Bengal, has been received after detailed quality system assessment based on domestic and international standards, it said.

Terming the development as significant, Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Vikram Solar, said the accreditation will enable customers to receive timely, accurate and transparent data on multiple assessments of our PV modules.

Also Read | India Likely To Have Stable Debt-to-GDP Ratio Going Forward, Says IMF Official.

Vikram Solar deploys technology to design, install and commission solar projects.

*** Maruti Suzuki India, IDFC FIRST Bank join hands to offer vehicle loans to customers * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it has joined hands with IDFC FIRST Bank to offer vehicle loans to its customers.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect. Under this MoU, the bank will offer personalised finance options for new cars, pre-owned cars, and commercial vehicles to customers looking to purchase Maruti Suzuki vehicles, it said in a statement.

The partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank will further allow Maruti Suzuki to expand its range of financing options and provide customers with greater flexibility and choice, the company said.

*** Rajiv Siwach takes over as NABARD's chief general manager for Rajasthan region * Rajiv Siwach has taken over as the new Chief General Manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)'s Rajasthan regional office in Jaipur.

According to a release, Siwach was posted in the state projects department at the head office of NABARD prior to taking charge in Rajasthan regional office.

He assumed the office as chief general manager on Monday, the release said.

The bank, owned by the Government of India, promotes sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)