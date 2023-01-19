New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Vishal Kapoor on Thursday took additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL).

He is Chief Executive Officer of the state-owned EESL. The CESL is an arm of EESL and looks after business portfolios of Electric mobility, carbon financing and battery energy storage.

"The National Electric Bus Program (NEBP) has a target to deploy 50,000 e-buses across the country and is envisioned to aggregate robust demand from the State Transport Undertakings (STUs)," Kapoor said in a statement.

He joined the EESL on November 2, 2022 prior to which he was serving as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Power.

*** MG Motor India to upskill over 25k students in four years * Automaker MG Motor India on Thursday said it has inked memoranda of understanding with 22 colleges to upskill more than 25,000 students in four years.

Under MG Nurture, an initiative of the company, it plans to impart future-ready skills to students by way of hands-on and experiential training on EVs and autonomous and connected vehicles in various engineering colleges and ITIs across India.

"The students who participate in this initiative will develop a greater potential and emerge as significant contributors to India's automobile industry," MG Motor India President, and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

*** Breathe Well-being raises Rs 50 crore * Diabetes reversal firm Breathe Well-being on Thursday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in a funding round co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel and General Catalyst.

The Pre-Series B round also saw participation from FounderBank Capital and Supermorpheus, it said in a statement.

The company will use the funds to strengthen its coaching academy, expand the core team, and scale up the technology platform to enhance customer experience, it added.

