Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Volvo Trucks on Monday said it has delivered the 1,000th truck to one of its long-term customers, Ahmedabad-based Mahalaxmi Group, making it the first Indian company to reach the milestone, a release said on Monday.

The truck, Volvo FMX 460 8x4 model, was received by the company's chairman and its founder directors on Monday, Volvo Trucks India said in a release.

“Volvo Trucks India has a strong 16-year-old partnership with Mahalaxmi Group which is based on a strong commitment to improving operating productivity and efficiency through world-class trucks and higher uptime. We are so happy to have partnered with organisations like Mahalaxmi group who established themselves as one of the largest contract mining companies in India,” said Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, VE Commercial Vehicles.

IIFL Securities launches Prime Portfolios curated by investment advisors, research analysts for users

*Brokerage house IIFL Securities on Monday said it has launched 'Prime Portfolios', a collection of portfolios curated by registered investment advisors and research analysts for its 2.2 million users.

In addition to the existing small cases curated by the IIFL Securities research desk, the users can now invest in five new “Prime Portfolios”, the brokerage house said in a statement.

Users can access these portfolios on the small case platform, invest in them and track their performance with their existing IIFL Securities trading and Demat accounts.

ICEMA elects Dimitrov Krishnan as President

*The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA) has elected Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director, Volvo CE India, as its President for 2021-23, CII said on Monday.

Krishnan, who served as Vice President of ICEMA from 2019 to 2021, has been on the ICEMA governing council for over five years.

ICEMA is an associate body of CII.

ICEMA's new Vice President and the elected GC will be announced over the next week, it said.

