Latest News | Business Briefs Warburg Pincus Promotes Vishal Mahadevia as the Head of Asia PE

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Monday announced the elevation of Vishal Mahadevia as the head of Asia private equity.

Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2023 10:24 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Business Briefs Warburg Pincus Promotes Vishal Mahadevia as the Head of Asia PE

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Monday announced the elevation of Vishal Mahadevia as the head of Asia private equity.

Narendra Ostawal will be replacing him as the head of India private equity, as per a statement.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

***** MOAMC announces small cap fund *

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) on Monday announced a small cap fund to help investors benefit from the growth story.

The new fund offer -- the first from the house for an open ended scheme -- will be on between Tuesday and December 19, a statement said.

***** Prasanth Kumar re-elected as AAAI president *

Group M Media's chief executive Prasanth Kumar has been re-elected as the president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for 2023-24 at the Annual General Meeting of AAAI on December 1.

Havas Worldwide's Chief Executive Rana Barua was elected the vice president of the body, as a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
  • Videos
    Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results: ZPM Defeats MNF, Wins Absolute Majority Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results: ZPM Defeats MNF, Wins Absolute Majority
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Business Briefs Warburg Pincus Promotes Vishal Mahadevia as the Head of Asia PE

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Monday announced the elevation of Vishal Mahadevia as the head of Asia private equity.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2023 10:24 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Business Briefs Warburg Pincus Promotes Vishal Mahadevia as the Head of Asia PE

    Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Monday announced the elevation of Vishal Mahadevia as the head of Asia private equity.

    Narendra Ostawal will be replacing him as the head of India private equity, as per a statement.

    Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

    ***** MOAMC announces small cap fund *

    Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) on Monday announced a small cap fund to help investors benefit from the growth story.

    The new fund offer -- the first from the house for an open ended scheme -- will be on between Tuesday and December 19, a statement said.

    ***** Prasanth Kumar re-elected as AAAI president *

    Group M Media's chief executive Prasanth Kumar has been re-elected as the president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for 2023-24 at the Annual General Meeting of AAAI on December 1.

    Havas Worldwide's Chief Executive Rana Barua was elected the vice president of the body, as a statement.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Nifty 50
    200K+ searches
    Barcelona vs atlético Madrid
    100K+ searches
    IND vs SA
    100K+ searches
    Indian Navy Day
    100K+ searches
    Suzlon share price
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra Modi

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: Chief Minister and BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wins Budhni Seat With Margin of Over One Lakh Votes

  • Telangana Election 2023 Results: ECI Orders Suspension of State DGP Anjani Kumar for Model Code Violation After Photo-Op With Revanth Reddy, Say Sources

  • ‘Our Bond With Telangana Unbreakable’, Says PM Narendra Modi After Defeat in Telangana Election 2023

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Nifty 50
    200K+ searches
    Barcelona vs atlético Madrid
    100K+ searches
    IND vs SA
    100K+ searches
    Indian Navy Day
    100K+ searches
    Suzlon share price
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot