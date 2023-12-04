Latest News | Business Briefs Warburg Pincus Promotes Vishal Mahadevia as the Head of Asia PE

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Monday announced the elevation of Vishal Mahadevia as the head of Asia private equity.

Narendra Ostawal will be replacing him as the head of India private equity, as per a statement.

***** MOAMC announces small cap fund *

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) on Monday announced a small cap fund to help investors benefit from the growth story.

The new fund offer -- the first from the house for an open ended scheme -- will be on between Tuesday and December 19, a statement said.

***** Prasanth Kumar re-elected as AAAI president *

Group M Media's chief executive Prasanth Kumar has been re-elected as the president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for 2023-24 at the Annual General Meeting of AAAI on December 1.

Havas Worldwide's Chief Executive Rana Barua was elected the vice president of the body, as a statement.

