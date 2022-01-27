New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Xiaomi India on Thursday launched Xiaomi Service+, an app to address all service and support requirements of customers.

Xiaomi Service+ offers a range of support services such as device repair, price quotations, live chat assistance and others, a statement said.

The app can book repair requests for all Xiaomi devices, installation and demos. It can also be used to locate the nearest service centre for outreach services.

Users can view spare part prices as well as view the warranty information of their purchased devices and be able to check the status of their service requests using the app.

**** *Intellect Q3 net profit up 25.4% at about Rs 101 cr

Intellect Design Arena Ltd on Thursday reported a 25.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 100.9 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 80.4 crore in the October-December 2020 period, Intellect Design Arena Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue grew 31.2 per cent to Rs 501.9 crore in the period under review from Rs 382.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

As per the plan announced during the first quarter results, the company is gearing towards a USD 300 million run rate and have made investments in the last two quarters, he added.

“This quarter Business generated net cash of Rs 1,695 million on the back of good project deliveries. We are able to deliver year-to-date growth of 24 per cent exceeding our forecast of high teens announced in Q1 results," Intellect Chief Financial Officer Venkateswarlu Saranu said.

**** *Ekank Technologies raises $1mn funding from 9Unicorns, others

Ekank Technologies, a vernacular storytelling platform, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.5 crore) from 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Titan Capital and others.

Bharat Founders Fund Syndicate, Sujeet Kumar (Udaan co-founder) and others also participated in the seed funding round, a statement said.

The funding would be utilised towards supporting and strengthening the technological capability, and inviting more storytellers on the platform across different media formats (text, audio, illustrations, and comics), thereby expanding the company's footprint in digital media, it added.

The organisation also plans to expand its team across all departments, particularly, product and technology.

