Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Yes Bank on Monday launched a loan against securities product, wherein credit can be availed against investments in mutual funds.

Credit will be disbursed instantly and the bank has tied up with Kfin Technologies for the same offering, an official statement said.

* * * * * DBS Bank appoints Prashant Joshi as MD, head of national distribution *

DBS Bank India on Monday appointed Prashant Joshi as the managing director and head of national distribution.

Joshi, who was working with Indostar Capital Finance earlier, will be reporting to Surojit Shome, the chief executive of the Singapore-headquartered lender's India operations, as per an official statement.

* * * * * Lakshmi Vilas Bank launches instant account opening facility *

South-based Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Monday launched an instant account opening facility which will help it strengthen the low cost deposit base.

In a statement, the bank said the pandemic has made it difficult for people to visit branches making opening of savings accounts a hassle.

* * * * * Grayquest raises USD 1.2 million in funding led by Foundation Holdings *

Education finance company Grayquest has raised USD 1.2 million (around Rs 9 crore) in funding from Foundation Holdings, to increase access to affordable education in India.

The company enables parents to pay annual education fees in up to 12 monthly instalments at no extra cost, as per an official statement.

