New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Embedded insurtech platform Zopper on Thursday said it has reached the milestone of USD 100 million (around Rs 760 crore) in annualised insurance premium.

The acceleration in digital transformation has helped the company to deliver stellar business performance, it said.

The platform offers health insurance, life insurance, motor insurance and lifestyle insurance policies.

It offers end-to-end insurance solution to its distribution partners through an API platform.

From quote issuance to claim settlement, the demand for digital solutions is on a surge across entire insurance value chain. This is leading the insurance ecosystem partners to collaborate with insurtech players to innovate and build future capabilities, the company said.

With presence in over 1,200 cities in India, it has over 60 distribution partners including some of India's largest brands such as Amazon, Ola, Cars24, Xiaomi, Croma, Titan Eye Plus, StoreKing, IIFL, Chaitanya, among others, it noted.

******** London-based Tide to support women-led small businesses in India

London-based business financial platform Tide has announced that it will support 5 lakh women-led small businesses in India by the end of 2027.

The company said it aims to support women in India to start and run their own businesses and the launch of 'Tide Women Entrepreneurs Mentorship Programme' will help in this regard.

It said women run fewer than 13 per cent of businesses in the country and the primary reason for such low representation is lack of access to finance.

Besides, absence of support networks and financial inclusion are other key challenges that hold back women entrepreneurs in India, it added.

The mentorship panel will also play an advisory role for women-led small businesses and support them in tracking progress and reporting issues, it noted.

******* Alliance Air to start flight services from Mumbai to Keshod, Gujarat

Government-owned Alliance Air is set to launch its three-times a week flight services from Mumbai to Keshod in Gujarat, starting from March 12, the airline said on Thursday.

The air connectivity from Mumbai to Keshod will reduce the travel time between the two places by two-and-a-half hours, as currently it takes about 16 hours to travel by road.

The new flight will also provide the travellers from Keshod an option for further connectivity from Mumbai to other metro cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai, it said.

The new route (Mumbai-Keshod-Mumbai) will have three flights per week (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday) and will operate with a 70-seater ATR72-600 aircraft, it said.

