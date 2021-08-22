New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Area sown to summer crops like paddy was lagging behind by 1.55 per cent at 1,043.87 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing kharif season of the crop year 2021-22 (July-June), according to data released by the agriculture ministry on Sunday. DCM8 BIZ-WTO-FISHING Hectic parleys to begin from Sep 1 in WTO to conclude negotiations on fisheries subsidies pact

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Hectic parleys will begin from September 1 among members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva to iron out differences on a proposed agreement on fisheries subsidies, an official said. DCM15 BIZ-FM-INFRA-MONETISATION Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on Aug 23

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will launch the National Monetisation pipeline (NMP), which will list out the government's infrastructure assets to be sold over the next four-years, an official statement said. MCM2 BIZ-GOLD Jewellers to partially shut on Monday in city to protest against new hallmarking process: Association

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI): Jewellers in the city would partially close shops on Monday as part of expressing protest against the decision of Bureau of Indian Standards on the new hallmarking process, gold traders said on Sunday. DCM2 BIZ-INFRA-PROJECTS 483 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.43 lakh cr

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) As many as 483 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns totalling more than Rs 4.43 lakh crore, according to a report. DCM4 BIZ-GST-CANTEEN CHARGES No GST on canteen charges recovered from employees: AAR

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) GST will not be levied on the amount paid by employees for availing canteen facilities provided by their employers, the AAR has ruled. DCM5 BIZ-GAIL-ACQUISITION GAIL scouts for acquisition to augment renewable portfolio, to foray into hydrogen

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) India's top gas company GAIL will foray into hydrogen generation and take the acquisition route to scale up its renewable energy portfolio as it pivots business beyond natural gas to align with energy transition being witnessed across the globe. DCM7 BIZ-STARTUPS-REPORT Indian startups raised USD 6.5 bn funding in Q2 2021, 11 new unicorns created: Report

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Indian startups received about USD 6.5 billion in funding in the April-June 2021 quarter, while 11 of them entered the coveted unicorn club, a report by Nasscom-PGA Labs said. DCM11 BIZ-INDIA-US SECURITIES India's exposure to US securities jumps over $20 bn in 3 months; touches $220.2 bn in June New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) India's holding of US government securities surged by more than USD 20 billion in just three months ended June to USD 220.2 billion amid rising foreign exchange reserves. DCM18 BIZ-NABARD-LOAN NABARD's loans rise 25.2 pc to reach Rs 6 lakh crore in FY21

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The total loans and advances extended by NABARD during 2020-21 registered a growth of 25.2 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 6 lakh crore, with half of it going into production and investment, the bank said in its annual report. DCM19 BIZ-CUSTOMS-CIRCULAR Customs commissionerates not to issue reports interpreting law: CBIC

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The CBIC has asked customs commissionerates not to issue any circular or reports which are in the nature of interpretation or clarification on matters covered under the Customs Act, a move aimed at avoiding any possible contradiction and ensuring ease of doing business. DCM21 BIZ-FPI-INFLOW FPIs pump in Rs 7,245 cr in Aug so far

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in a net Rs 7,245 crore into the Indian capital markets in August so far amid positive sentiments due to an improving macroeconomic environment. HRS hrs

