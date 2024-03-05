* Union I&B Secretary, others at FICCI Frames event day 1 (1030 hrs)

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

* Big basket PC (1200 hrs)

* Union minister Smriti Irani at CII event (1530 hrs). PTI

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)