New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Audio entertainment platform Pocket FM on Thursday said it has roped in former marketing and creative strategy head Vineet Singh as vice president for branding and communications.

In this role, Singh will spearhead the brand marketing, communications and creative charter, and will work closely with Pocket FM Co-Founder and CEO Rohan Nayak.

"His proven track record...will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach globally. With Pocket FM expanding its global footprints, we are confident that Vineet's leadership will play a pivotal role in solidifying our position as a leading entertainment platform on a global scale," Nayak said.

A graduate of ICFAI School, Singh has worked with companies like Byju's, Embassy Group, WeWork, Google etc in various roles.

**** SAP Labs India, Akshadhaa Foundation tie up to boost digital learning for neurodiverse community * SAP Labs India has collaborated with Akshadhaa Foundation to launch a digital learning programme tailored to the needs of neurodivergent individuals, under its CSR initiative, Code Unnati.

The programme aims to create employment opportunities for the neurodiverse community by equipping them with not just technical skills, but also job-readiness skills necessary to pursue meaningful careers, SAP Labs India said in a statement.

"The digital learning programme aims to unlock the full potential of neurodivergent talent by helping them break down employment barriers and enter the workforce," Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India; Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP, said.

