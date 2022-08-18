New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Edtech firm byteXL has raised USD 1 million, or Rs 7.9 crore, in a funding round led by existing angel investor Joy Family Investments, the company said on Thursday.

Angel investor Derek Missimo along with six other investors participated in the round.

The company plans to use the fund for expansion of its operations into newer geographies that span Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Karnataka, and double the team to over 350 by March 2023.

byteXL has a team of 163 members comprising full-time and freelancers in product development (R&D), learning and development, instructors etc., the company said in a statement.

************* * Finserv raises Rs 4.78 crore in funding round led by Antler

Lending infrastructure platform Finverv has raised USD 6,00,000, about Rs 4.78 crore, in a funding round led by Antler India, the company said on Thursday.

The funding round also saw participation from Force Ventures, Asan Ventures, Luckbox Ventures and notable angels like Ashish Taneja (GrowX Ventures), Anuj Khosla (CEO, Hitachi Payments), Nitin Gupta (CEO, Uni Cards), Pravan Malhotra (Malacca Ventures), Vibhor Sahare (CEO, ANS Commerce), Avinash Kumar (Founder, Credence) and others.

Founded in November 2021 by repeat entrepreneurs Sangeet Verma and Siddharth Bhardwaj, the Gurugram-based startup aims to be the number one plug-and-play embedded lending infrastructure for tech platforms.

****************** *Coffeee raises Rs 4.7 crore

Tech recruitment startup Coffeee has raised Rs 4.7 crore in a funding round in which 34 angel investors and angel networks participated, the company said on Thursday.

The investors include Supermorpheus, Let's Venture, Cred founder Kunal Shah, M2P founder Prabhu R, Former Paytm COO for Payments Renu Satti, Paytm CFO Vikas Garg and others.

****************** *Redeminds raises Rs 1.75 crore from Surfboard Ventures, Contentstack

Edtech startup Redeminds has raised USD 2,20,000, or Rs 1.75 crore, from Surfboard Ventures and Contentstack, the company said on Thursday.

The company will use this financial investment towards hiring for key leadership roles, including the role of chief business officer, scaling up its engineering, operations, product and game design teams, expansion of career options on the platform, and achieving entry into over 500 schools by 2024 and onboarding more than 10,000 students, the company said in a statement.

Co-founded by Nabarupa Chatterjee and Shiv Shankar Patnaik in 2021, Redeminds is a career guidance platform for school students.

