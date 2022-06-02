New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) State-owned telecom research firm C-DoT, private telecom gear makers VVDN Technologies and WiSig Networks have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop 5G solutions.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) is working in the area of 5G.

"We have taken a big step towards the development of indigenous 5G technology with the involvement of Indian partners for addressing the needs of the country and exploring tapping the export market," C-DoT executive director Rajkumar Upadhyay said in a statement.

The collaboration among the three entities aims to leverage the technical competencies and complementary strengths of Indian research and development and industry in evolving a mutually productive alliance, leading to indigenous design, development, manufacturing and deployment of cost-effective 5G products and solutions.

"WiSig is delighted to be part of this initiative led by C-DoT to build indigenous 5G network infrastructure equipment. WiSig has been pioneering the development of indigenous 5G technology for the last five years, which can be seen in WiSig's contributions to 5G standardisation at 3GPP, TSDSI and ITU consultations," WiSig Networks founder Kiran Kuchi said.

He said that WiSig has contributed to the development of a technology that is now mandatory in the 5G standard.

"VVDN is deeply committed to enabling the 5G eco-system in India. This collaboration between C-DOT, VVDN and WiSig is another step toward making India 'Atmanirbhar' in the field of Telecom. VVDN will work with CDOT and WiSig in O-RU (open radio unit) design, which includes indigenously developed Hardware and software," VVDN Technologies CEO Puneet Agarwal said.

