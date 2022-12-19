Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has appointed Ashraf Allam as its global Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Allam, who served as the CEO at the Public Investment Fund prior to joining Cadila Pharmaceuticals, will report to Group Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Modi, the company said in a statement. Previously he has worked with multinationals such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Eli Lilly, BMS and Mundipharma, it added.

He has a Bachelor's degree in Clinical Pharmaceuticals from Egypt and Post-Graduate Management Programmes from leading firms in the US and Europe, the company added.

*SVC Co-operative Bank in bancassurance partnership with SBI General Insurance

SVC Co-operative Bank on Monday announced a bancassurance partnership with SBI General Insurance.

The lender's customers will be able to get general insurance products across its 198 branches across 11 states of India, as per an official statement.

Maheswari Investors, a city–based private fund, and fitness industry veteran Pratik Agarwal have participated in a Rs 2.25 crore funding round for the app Pheal.

The physiotherapy-focused app offers tools to physiotherapists and also aims to improve patient care, as per a statement.

Decimal Point Analytics on Monday said one of its subsidiaries has become the first entity to be authorised as a 'Fintech Entity' by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

DPA SmartCloud IFSC aims to launch cloud-based solutions and services for AI-ML driven Data Analytics, Credit Scoring, and Data Management for the BFSI sector, as per a statement.

Indian Institute of Banking and Finance on Monday tied up with International Finance Corporation to launch an e-learning-cum-certification programme on 'Green financing' for banking and finance professionals in India.

The city-based IIBF, a body rendering professional education and certification for bankers, has nearly 10 lakh bankers as its members.

