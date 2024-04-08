Gurugram, Apr 8 (PTI) A car was gutted after it caught fire near a government dispensary in Sector 5 here, an official said on Monday.

Jawarhar Singh, a resident of Sector 109, had parked his car outside the dispensary when it suddenly caught fire around 1 pm, a senior fire department officer said.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some people tried to douse the fire using small extinguishers but it rapidly spread throughout the car gutting it completely, the officer added.

Fire department officer Ramesh Saini said their team reached the spot after receiving the information and brought the fire under control.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)