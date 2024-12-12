New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old cargo warehouse employee for allegedly stealing 18 mobile phones, an official said on Thursday.

Police received a complaint at the IGI Airport Police Station regarding the theft on November 16, they said.

The accountant of the cargo warehouse, Kishan Bansal, told the police that 18 mobile phones were missing from the consignments store in their warehouse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

The missing shipment was being prepared for delivery to locations such as Lucknow and Mohali. Upon completion of deliveries, 18 mobile phones were found missing, raising suspicions of theft during the loading and unloading process, he said.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was initiated. The team analysed CCTV footage from the cargo terminal and the warehouse. It was concluded that the theft occurred at the warehouse, prompting a thorough background check and interrogation of the 10 staff members involved in cargo handling.

Police said that Ravi, a loader employed for the past year, emerged as the prime suspect. During sustained interrogation, he confessed to stealing 18 mobile phones. He revealed that he had hidden the stolen goods in the warehouse and was planning to smuggle them.

He was arrested and 15 of the stolen mobile phones have been recovered. Further investigation is underway, police added.

