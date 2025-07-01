Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand has launched its maiden residential project 'Casagrand Caladium' in Pune and has roped in actors Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh as its brand ambassadors for the western market, a top official said on Tuesday.

In May, the city-headquartered company marked its entry into Pune by acquiring prime land parcels in the city. It had acquired land measuring 2.8 acre in Upper Kharadi and another 16 acres of land in Wagholi, Pune.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

The 'Casagrand Caladium' is located in Upper Kharadi and would comprise 334 units of 2 bhk and 3bhk properties priced from Rs 1.05 crore, the company said in a statement here.

The project would have 110-plus amenities, including a 13,500 sq ft clubhouse, 1,800 sq ft rooftop swimming pool, gymnasium, and themed gardens.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

"Today marks a landmark moment in our journey as we are stepping into West India. The project is thoughtfully designed and specially crafted for the Pune market. We are delighted to join hands with Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh as they bring a rare combination of trust, reliability, strong values, and a deeply rooted connection", Casagrand Founder and Managing Director Arun Mn said.

"We are certain that our association with them will help us create a milestone in the city, thereby setting new standards of urban living," he added.

Casagrand has completed over 160 projects in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)