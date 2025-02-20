Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) Logistics and supply chain company, CCI Group on Thursday announced an additional investment of about Rs 640 crore in the development of a Grade-A logistics park at Polivakkam near here.

The 4PL integrated logistics and supply chain company, announced the investment in the development of the facility spanning 20 lakh square feet in phase 2.

"This follows the company's earlier investment of Rs 250 crore in phase 1, reinforcing its commitment to expanding world-class logistics infrastructure in the region," a company release said.

With this latest investment, CCI Group has allocated a total of Rs 890 crore towards the Polivakkam logistics hub, positioning it as a key player in the country's Warehousing and Supply Chain ecosystem, the company added.

"With Chennai emerging as a key logistics and supply chain hub in South India, this modern facility will cater to a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, FMCG and manufacturing," it said.

Naresh Sharma, Managing Director of CCI Group said, "Polivakkam is a key hub in CCI's long-term expansion plans."

