New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Competition Commission on Friday opened an inquiry into alleged non-compliance with the order passed by the regulator in October last year with respect to Play Store policies, according to a source.

The watchdog has issued a show cause notice with specific questions and has asked the internet major to submit its response in four weeks. Non-compliance with Competition Commission of India (CCI) order is viewed as a serious issue and if it is proved, then the company could face penalties and action could also be taken against its senior executives, the source said.

On October 25 last year, the regulator slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.

It had also ordered the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices as well as implement various measures to address the anti-competitive issues within a defined timeline.

The inquiry has been opened against Google under Section 42 of the Competition Act that pertains to contravention of CCI orders.

The move follows a complaint filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF).

In a statement on Friday, ADIF said CCI ordered an inquiry in the Google matter, regarding non-compliance with CCI directions and for introduction of UCB (User Choice Billing) policy.

