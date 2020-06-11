Hyderabad, June 11 (PTI): Cement manufacturing companies in Telangana on Thursday agreed to revise prices to help the real estate sector affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also, the companies extended an assurance to continue supplying cement at Rs 230 per bag for the next three years for the state government projects such as the "2 BHK Dignity Houses" scheme.

Since 2016, the companies have been providing cement bags at that price for the scheme.

Earlier, Ministers KT Rama Rao and Prashanth Reddy held a high-level meeting with the heads of cement industries in the state.

The Ministers agreed to set up a training centre in affiliation with the National Academy of Construction at Huzurnagar where a large number of cement industries are located, an official press release said.

The centre would createskilled manpower by training the local youth, the release said.

The representatives of the cement firms said they would support the training centre, it added.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan took part in the meeting.

