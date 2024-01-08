New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Ceva and boAt on Monday announced a strategic pact for technology innovation across the audio and wearables brand's lifestyle-focused consumer products like earbuds, headphones and smartwatches.

The alliance spans a wide range of Ceva's connectivity, sensing, and inferencing technologies, which 'boAt Labs', the in-house research and development team, will leverage to develop products that offer a superior user experience at accessible price points, according to a release.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

"Ceva, Inc, the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables smart edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, and ...audio and wearables brand, boAt (Imagine Marketing) today announced they have formed a strategic partnership to deliver technology innovation across boAt's next generation of lifestyle-focused consumer products, including TWS earbuds, neckbands, headphones, speakers and smartwatches," the release said.

boAt uses bluetooth audio chipsets from different semiconductor suppliers, several of them based on Ceva's bluetooth platforms, it said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

"Through this collaboration, Ceva and boAt will partner to select bluetooth audio chipsets from Ceva licensees for boAt product lines and optimise Ceva value-add software packages for these products, including TWS earbuds, neckbands, headphones, smart speakers, and smartwatches," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)