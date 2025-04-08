New Delhi, April 7 (PTI) A charred body was found after blaze in a car near the Bijwasan Road flyover, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Tuesday.

The Fire Department received a call around 10:32 pm on Monday, alerting them about the car engulfed in flames, he said.

Also Read | Poshan Pakhwada 2025 Dates, Theme and Activities: Everything To Know About Annual Nutrition Awareness Drive With the Main Focus on Women and Children.

Two fire tenders were immediately despatched to the scene and they managed to douse the blaze by 11:20 pm.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, officials discovered an unidentified charred body inside the vehicle," he said.

Also Read | Who Are Cyber Commandos? Know All About Team of Elite Officers Trained Under a Pioneering Programme by IIT Kanpur and Home Ministry To Combat Digital Crime.

Police personnel reached the spot and launched further investigation into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)